TRAFFIC

Distracted driving could cause insurance premiums to skyrocket

EMBED </>More Videos

Distracted driving could mean an increase in your insurance rates. (Shutterstock)

By
The newest consequence of distracted driving is a huge spike in car insurance premiums.

New research from The Zebra shows that distracted driving penalties are up 8,000 percent on average.

We reached out to The Zebra for specific information on the Houston market, since insurance penalties vary based on location.

In 2011, texting while driving or any other cell phone violation in the Houston area would incur no insurance penalty.

But today, it will cost you a $185 increase in your annual insurance rate.

The city with the largest increase in premiums was Burlington, Vermont, where a cell phone violation would create a $398 dollar increase in insurance premiums.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficdistracted drivinginsurancecellphone distractionsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
TxDOT warns drivers after spike in deaths in roadwork zones
Would you ride? METRO to start driverless bus pilot program
Plan ahead for road closures during Houston Art Car Parade
Uber to up its background checks for drivers
More Traffic
Top Stories
'She is in heaven' - President George H.W. Bush
Funeral home prepares for service for Barbara Bush
Public invited to honor Barbara Bush at Houston City Hall
25 students hospitalized after crash involving Navasota ISD school buses
Former first lady Barbara Bush has died at age 92
Mother dies after nearly getting sucked out of Southwest plane
Passengers: Pilot of Southwest flight is a hero
7 months after Maria, island-wide blackout hits Puerto Rico
Show More
New Mexico mourns bank executive killed on Southwest plane
Katy ISD police sending warning about stranger danger incident
Man spotted on roof of St. Martin's Church overnight
Jose Altuve, Orbit center of new mural at FM Kitchen and Bar
4 ways to save on a down payment for a home
More News