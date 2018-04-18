The newest consequence of distracted driving is a huge spike in car insurance premiums.
New research from The Zebra shows that distracted driving penalties are up 8,000 percent on average.
We reached out to The Zebra for specific information on the Houston market, since insurance penalties vary based on location.
In 2011, texting while driving or any other cell phone violation in the Houston area would incur no insurance penalty.
But today, it will cost you a $185 increase in your annual insurance rate.
The city with the largest increase in premiums was Burlington, Vermont, where a cell phone violation would create a $398 dollar increase in insurance premiums.
