PIO en route to major accident on I-45 southbound at FM 1960 involving Motorist Assistance Program vehicle and an SUV. Deputy is alert. — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) May 1, 2017

A two-car accident involving a Harris County deputy has slowed down traffic on the southbound lanes of the North Freeway near FM 1960.No word on how the accident occurred.Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for more on this developing story.