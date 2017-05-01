HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A two-car accident involving a Harris County deputy has slowed down traffic on the southbound lanes of the North Freeway near FM 1960.
No word on how the accident occurred.
PIO en route to major accident on I-45 southbound at FM 1960 involving Motorist Assistance Program vehicle and an SUV. Deputy is alert.— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) May 1, 2017
Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for more on this developing story.
Live traffic map Keep checking back on this page to get real-time updates as this story unfolds. To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC13 news app for iPhone or Android. You can also get breaking news alerts sent to you by email.