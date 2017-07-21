TRAFFIC DELAY

Deadly crash snarls commute on Gulf Fwy near Scarsdale

A car hauler and black sedan were involved. One person from the hauler died at the scene. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities expect major delays on the Gulf Freeway during the morning commute as they investigate a deadly crash involving a car hauler.

The crash happened just after 3 a.m. on the outbound freeway near Scarsdale.

A car hauler and black sedan were involved. One person from the hauler died at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle appeared to be uninjured.

Motorists approaching the crash are being diverted to the frontage road. Police expect to close the outbound lanes for the "next couple of hours."

Police also shut down the HOV lane, which will impact traffic on the inbound freeway lanes.



We are at the scene throughout the morning on Eyewitness News. You can follow traffic anchor Katherine Whaley and on-scene reporter Foti Kallergis on Twitter for live updates.

Live traffic map
