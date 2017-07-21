Deadly crash blocks SB Gulf Freeway near Scarsdale

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --All outbound lanes of Gulf Freeway just past Beltway 8 are blocked this morning after a deadly crash.
The crash happened just after 3 a.m. on the freeway near Scarsdale.
A car hauler and black sedan were involved. One person from the hauler died at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle appeared to be uninjured.
Motorists approaching the crash are being diverted to the frontage road.
