Deadly 3-car crash closes North Fwy northbound at N. Loop

All lanes of the North Freeway northbound at N. Loop are closed after a violent crash.At least one person has died as a result of the wreck, according to Houston police.We do not know how the accident happened, but we are told there are three vehicles involved and it happened just before 4 a.m.The shutdown is expected to stay shut down for at least a few more hours.Marla Carter is gathering details and will bring you updates on Eyewitness News this morning.