TRAFFIC

Deadly 3-car crash closes North Fwy northbound at N. Loop

EMBED </>More News Videos

Police are investigating a deadly crash on I-45 northbound at N. Loop.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
All lanes of the North Freeway northbound at N. Loop are closed after a violent crash.

At least one person has died as a result of the wreck, according to Houston police.

We do not know how the accident happened, but we are told there are three vehicles involved and it happened just before 4 a.m.

The shutdown is expected to stay shut down for at least a few more hours.

Marla Carter is gathering details and will bring you updates on Eyewitness News this morning.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
traffictraffic fatalitiescar crashHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Big rig accident snarls traffic on I-10 near downtown
8 ways TxDOT will ease Houston traffic
The best day to buy gas is...
Crane topples at busy Galleria-area intersection
More Traffic
Top Stories
Violent storms kill at least 5 people near DFW
Levy Park: An urban oasis hidden in Upper Kirby
Secretariat's Texas link: Love and siring in Needville
Deputies injured after 3 patrol cars crash at red light
EPA scrubs climate change data from website
Meet Crime Stoppers' most wanted fugitives
What's happening around town today?
Show More
The best day to buy gas is...
Journalists decry 'fake news' at Trump-less dinner
Leader who told Obama 'go to hell' gets White House invite
Pope fears N. Korea crisis may spark World War III
Deshaun Watson buys his mom a new Jaguar for birthday
More News
Top Video
EPA scrubs climate change data from website
Deputies injured after 3 patrol cars crash at red light
Violent storms kill at least 5 people near DFW
Levy Park: An urban oasis hidden in Upper Kirby
More Video