Crews working to fix gaping hole on Highway 225

A big hole in Highway 225 kept crews busy in Deer Park overnight. (Deer Park Police Department)

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) --
You might see delays this morning on Highway 225, where crews were working through the night to fix a gaping hole in the highway.

Deer Park police shared this picture on Facebook last night, showing the hole from underneath the highway near Tidal Road.

This hole was on the westbound lanes, where police urged drivers to use caution.

TxDOT said the hole has been repaired, but crews are waiting for the concrete to dry. They expect the lane to reopen around 6 a.m.

One lane is closed still where the crew was working to fix the hole.

