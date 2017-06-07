@TxDOTHoustonPIO patched hole in 225 at Tidal WB. TxDOT said it appears to be caused by normal wear and tear @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/LmTyGQP2fZ — Marla Carter (@MarlaABC13) June 7, 2017

All lanes of SH-225 have reopened -- all clear after emergency repair @abc13houston #Kattraffic #ABC13 — Katherine Whaley (@KatherineABC13) June 7, 2017

All lanes have reopened after crews worked through the night for an emergency repair of a gaping hole on Highway 225.Deer Park police shared a picture on Facebook Tuesday night, showing the hole from underneath the highway near Tidal Road.This hole was on the westbound lanes, where police urged drivers to use caution.TxDOT officials told ABC13 that the hole was a result of normal wear and tear.TxDOT said the hole has been repaired, but crews were waiting for the concrete to dry.