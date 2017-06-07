TRAFFIC

Crews patch up giant hole on Highway 225 in Deer Park

A massive hole is no more on Highway 225. (Deer Park Police Department)

By
DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) --
All lanes have reopened after crews worked through the night for an emergency repair of a gaping hole on Highway 225.

Deer Park police shared a picture on Facebook Tuesday night, showing the hole from underneath the highway near Tidal Road.

This hole was on the westbound lanes, where police urged drivers to use caution.

TxDOT officials told ABC13 that the hole was a result of normal wear and tear.


TxDOT said the hole has been repaired, but crews were waiting for the concrete to dry.

