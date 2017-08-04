Crews free driver trapped in wreck on Beltway 8 feeder

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --A driver has been rescued out of a vehicle after becoming trapped in a crash on the westbound feeder road of north Beltway 8 at Veterans Memorial.
Skyeye 13 captured crews working on the vehicle that appeared on its side next to a traffic signal pole. The driver was put in an ambulance.
The driver's condition is not yet known.
One lane of the westbound feeder road was the only one open to motorists at the intersection.
Live traffic map Stay with Eyewitness News for updates and road conditions.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff