  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: YMCA Operation Backpack school supply drive at ABC13 Studios
CAR CRASH

Crews free driver trapped in wreck on Beltway 8 feeder

EMBED </>More Videos

Trapped driver rescue snarls traffic on WB feeder road of N. Beltway 8

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
A driver has been rescued out of a vehicle after becoming trapped in a crash on the westbound feeder road of north Beltway 8 at Veterans Memorial.

Skyeye 13 captured crews working on the vehicle that appeared on its side next to a traffic signal pole. The driver was put in an ambulance.

The driver's condition is not yet known.

One lane of the westbound feeder road was the only one open to motorists at the intersection.

Live traffic map
Stay with Eyewitness News for updates and road conditions.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
trafficcar crashHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CAR CRASH
Baytown ambulance flips over in collision with vehicle
Deputies: Car traveling 140 mph before crash along N Fwy
Man shot in the eye during chaos outside downtown club
Driver repeatedly rear-ends car in California
More car crash
TRAFFIC
Highway 90A/FM 1640 crossover opens in Rosenberg
Woman dies after crash with 18-wheeler in Humble
Wreck snarls Hwy 290 traffic for early rush hour
Road construction threatening Kemah businesses
More Traffic
Top Stories
Wounded store owner fires back, killing armed robber
Sugar Land teen cheats death in 20-foot fall down cliff
New Texas laws go in effect on Sept. 1
Scattered downpours to drop more rain today
Cancer survivor dedicated to inspiring others
Driver shot to death at red light on south side
Woman sentenced to 32 years in prison in officer's death
Mom of teen arrested after police chase shares story
Show More
Woman out on bond in common-law husband's death
Mold cleanup efforts delay Willowridge HS opening
Man charged with killing GF after changing his story
Distracted drivers course now required for Texans
Local veteran receives Bronze Star 48 years later
More News
Top Video
Cancer survivor dedicated to inspiring others
Scattered downpours to drop more rain today
Driver shot to death at red light on south side
Wounded store owner fires back, killing armed robber
More Video