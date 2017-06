A major truck crash has shut down all lanes of SH 288 at FM 2004 in Lake Jackson.Officials in Brazoria County said there is fuel spilling out of an overturned 18-wheeler, which is blocking off all the lanes of traffic.Katherine Whaley said you can use Business Highway 288 instead to get around the crash scene.Officials said it could be hours before the lanes reopen.Stay with Eyewitness News for updates on the scene.