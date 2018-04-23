TRAFFIC

Construction on Bissonnet nears completion in Upper Kirby

Construction on Bissonnet nears completion in Upper Kirby

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Businesses surrounding the construction on Bissonnet are happy to see work clearing up.

Pink Pizza manager Mike Ibabao told Eyewitness News that making deliveries with the construction has been an ongoing hassle.

"It's hard to get deliveries out at a specific time," said Ibabao. "We try to quote deliveries at 45 minutes, but it'll be like an hour and a half."

The restaurant has seen its share of trouble with the construction along Bissonnet between Buffalo Speedway and Kirby Drive. However, the end is in sight.

Travis Younkin, the executive director of the Upper Kirby Management District, told us that construction should be finished by late July.

As Eyewitness News previously reported, there was a contractor dispute in late 2016, which stopped work. A new contractor is now finishing the project.

Beyond that, Younkin says it takes time do this kind of work. The improvements we don't see are important, such as burying utility lines, improving water, sanitary lines and storm drainage.

"If you're going to touch a road once in 50 to 75 years," said Younkin. "You really want to take the time while it's being disturbed, and burying utilities is such a huge benefit for Houston."

A recently reconstructed stretch of Westheimer has the same improvements that are emerging on Bissonnet.

The construction is hopefully just a little more than 90 days away.

"If they do have it finished by July, that would just be a blessing," said Ibabao.
