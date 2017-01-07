Cold temperatures cause icy roads Saturday morning

Icy roads in the Houston metro caused a number of accidents on Saturday morning.The Texas Department of Transportation had half a dozen crews out treating the roadways with sand.TxDOT said the biggest problem areas were areas along 290 and areas along the Beltway.The icy conditions are not widespread. If you are headed out, keep an eye out for icy patches on the road.Be especially careful on those bridges and overpasses because those tend to freeze first.The other issue was the cold weather. Jose Rivera works outside doing security. He says the secret to staying warm is wearing layers.He showed us what he was wearing."Just a couple of big jackets, a sweater, two sets of gloves, three (pairs of) underpants," Rivera said.It's not only hard on us, it's also tough on our cars. One tow truck driver said they often see a 20 percent increase in business in the cold weather.Lamin Fofana was one of that tow truck driver's customers. His car broke down Saturday morning. He thinks the cold weather was a factor."I think the cold had something to do with it because I never had that kind of problem. Somebody said it was the cold weather so I thought it was the cold weather too," Fofana said.Make sure your car is running well before heading out. Pack some blankets in case you run into any problems and also check your tire pressure.