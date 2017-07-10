HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --You might run into a lot of traffic around the CITGO Freedom Over Texas event, so make sure you are aware of any street closures and detours.
STREET CLOSURES on July 4
8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Bagby northbound at Dallas
- Bagby southbound at McKinney
- Lamar between Smith and Bagby
5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Silver Street at Memorial Drive
- Sawyer Street at Washington Avenue
- Allen Parkway inbound at Waugh
- Allen Parkway Service Road at Montrose Boulevard (access to residents at all times )
5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Memorial Drive inbound at Waugh Drive
- Memorial Drive outbound at Bagby
9 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Citgo fireworks display)
- Sabine Street between Allen Parkway and Memorial Drive
The Buffalo Bayou Waterway will be closed on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. between the Capitol Street Bridge and Montrose Boulevard/Studemont Street.
STREET CLOSURES (until July 5 at 7 a.m.)
- Allen Parkway north and southbound exit ramps from Interstate 45 (Gulf and North Freeways)
- Allen Parkway outbound at Bagby
- Sabine Street at Memorial Drive
- Walker access blocked to Allen Parkway and Sabine Street. I-45 North on-ramp and the loop to McKinney remains open
- Allen Parkway outbound at Bagby (Heritage Society Building side; facing westbound travel; in front of fence)
- Walker at Bagby (Hobby Center side, facing westbound travel; near no parking sign)
- Allen Parkway at Shepherd (facing eastbound travel)
- Allen Parkway at Damico Street (facing eastbound travel; triangular median on Allen Parkway)
STREET CLOSURES (until July 5 at 8 a.m.)
- Allen Parkway inbound at Taft
- Gillette Street at W. Dallas Street
- Gillette (east curb lane only)between W. Dallas and Allen Parkway
- Crosby Street at W. Dallas Street
- Heiner Street at W. Dallas Street (Heiner reopens 7/5/17 by 5 p.m.)
STREET CLOSURES (until July 6 at 7 a.m.)
- Metered Parking along Buffalo Bayou Park between Sabine Street and Gillette Street
- Metered Parking along Buffalo Bayou Park between Gillette Street and Taft Street
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff