Big rig accident snarls traffic on I-10 near downtown

Breaking: I-10 WB shutdown at 45 S due to overturned 18-wheeler carrying 79,000 lbs of steel @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/FG9SKAFjIs — Marla Carter (@MarlaABC13) April 29, 2017

Traffic is snarled on I-10 near downtown after an 18-wheeler lost its load early Saturday morning.According to officers on the scene, the truck lost 79,000 pounds of scrap steel and began leaking diesel fuel across the highway and onto the HOV lanes below.I-10 westbound is completely shut down at 45-S, while only two mainlines at 45-N are closed.Hazmat crews are on the scene. Authorities expect it will take several hours before the freeway completely reopens.The driver said he lost control of the truck after one of his tires went flat around 3 a.m. He was not injured.No other vehicles were involved in the crash.