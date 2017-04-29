TRAFFIC

Big rig accident snarls traffic on I-10 near downtown

A big rig lost its load around 3 a.m. Saturday, snarling traffic on a freeway near downtown.

HOUSTON, Texas
Traffic is snarled on I-10 near downtown after an 18-wheeler lost its load early Saturday morning.

According to officers on the scene, the truck lost 79,000 pounds of scrap steel and began leaking diesel fuel across the highway and onto the HOV lanes below.

I-10 westbound is completely shut down at 45-S, while only two mainlines at 45-N are closed.



Hazmat crews are on the scene. Authorities expect it will take several hours before the freeway completely reopens.

The driver said he lost control of the truck after one of his tires went flat around 3 a.m. He was not injured.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Live traffic map
