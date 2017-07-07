Be aware of freeway closures for the weekend

There are several weekend closures, including a total closure of the inbound lane of US-290.US-290 will be shut down eastbound from Fairbanks north Houston to Bingle Road all weekend, from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.As an alternate route, use the feeder road. Entrance ramps from Bingle and Fairbanks north Houston will also be closed.Two lanes of the Katy Freeway will be blocked off westbound, between I-45 North and Taylor all weekend, between Friday at 9 p.m. and Monday at 5 a.m. Use the feeder road or Memorial Drive.Two lanes of I-45 the Gulf Freeway will be blocked of in both directions (northbound and southbound) all weekend between the 610 South Loop and Howard/Bellfort, from Friday at 9 p.m. until Sunday at 9 p.m.