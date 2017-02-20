A private city ambulance was involved in a four-vehicle accident in west Harris County during rush hour traffic.An eyewitness told ABC13's Jeff Ehling that his father was stopped at a red light in the left hand turn lane on Highway 6 and Bellaire around 8am.When the light turned green, the witness said his father started driving through the intersection and ran into a city ambulance vehicle.One person was taken to the hospital.It's unclear if weather was a factor in the accident.