Blue tile street names being added to Westheimer in nod to Houston's history

If you've driven along Westheimer just west of Kirby recently, you've noticed all of the roadwork.

This week, crews are putting the finishing touches on the project to rebuild that portion of Westheimer and improve storm drainage. You'll also see signs, benches, and trash cans added along the street.

You might notice new ceramic tile street names along Westheimer, too.

The detail dates back to 1920s Houston and can be seen in older neighborhoods.

About 25 tile street names have been added to the curbs between Buffalo Speedway and Shepherd.

See also: Blue Tile Project underway in Houston
Related Topics:
trafficconstructionHouston
