TRAFFIC

Veteran's Day, Nutcracker Market, and weekend construction closures

EMBED </>More Videos

Expect traffic delays around downtown this weekend. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
With the Nutcracker Market in full swing, expect major crowds around the NRG Center through Sunday.

RELATED: What you need to know about Nutcracker Market

Cash parking is $12 and pedicabs are also available.

UBER is now an official partner of the Nutcracker Market. First time UBER users can use the promo code NUTCRAKERMKT17 for $20 off their first ride.

You can also use METRO Rail's red line to Stadium Park Station if you want to avoid parking.

Houston Salutes Veterans Day and 9/11 Heroes Run

The run will take place on Saturday, November 11.

Watch for street closures between the starting line downtown at Walker and Bagby and the finish line at Smith and McKinney.

Allen Parkway will be shut down between downtown and Montrose.

Festivities will take place between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m., but watch for street closures prior to the event.

Roadwork could also slow down your weekend drive

I-45 North
Northbound lanes will be shut down from I-10 to Quitman on Saturday and Sunday from 5 a.m. through 9 p.m. An alternate route is US-59. The westbound ramp from I-10 to I-45 will also be blocked.

US-290 eastbound
The eastbound ramp to 610 North Loop will be blocked until Thursday, November 16. Take 610 West Loop southbound to Memorial/Woodway and u-turn for an alternate route.

610 West Loop
The northbound and southbound ramps to I-10 Katy Freeway westbound will be shut down nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Monday. Take the eastbound ramp to Washington, and u-turn for an alternate route.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
trafficroad closureveterans day
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
US-290 ramp closure will detour drivers for a week
Do this to get extra time to yourself every day
CARPOOL ETIQUETTE: Tips for your group ride to work
Katy Fwy turns into impromptu commuter car wash
More Traffic
Top Stories
HPD officer accused of stealing drugs appears in court
Police chief walks back drugs-on-grocery carts warning
Sears Midtown starts final liquidation sales today
Here's where to get Veterans Day freebies
Dad speaks after son's grilled cheese sandwich death
Humble HS honors veterans during ceremony
OJ Simpson banned from Las Vegas hotel after parole
A fantastic Friday and great weather for our Veterans
Show More
Altuve sends Watt whiskey and thank you letter
New drivers license test to combat distracted driving
HISD approves 2018 school calendar
Teens make thousands running HS retail store
Meet the Joel Osteen lookalike who fooled everybody
More News
Top Video
Four-year-old BFFs insist they are twins
HISD approves 2018 school calendar
DREAM JOB: Live in Cancun, snap pics, make $10k a month
Dad speaks after son's grilled cheese sandwich death
More Video