3 reasons traffic will be worse than usual this weekend

Houston traffic is always rough, but this weekend you'll be looking at even longer delays

By
Houston traffic is always rough, but this weekend you'll be looking at even longer delays.
Major weekend road closures
I-45 Gulf Freeway Southbound: Fuqua to Dixie Farm Rd, all weekend
US-290 Eastbound ramp to 610 Loop, all weekend
US-59 in Fort Bend County, BOTH ways, from FM-762 to SH-99, all weekend

METRO Rail service disruption along the Red, Green, Purple Line from 10 p.m. Friday until start of service Monday. Buses will be provided.

Free Press Summer Fest, closures heading into downtown
Allen Parkway shut down at Taft (both ways) - 7 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday
Also, I-45 exit ramps to Allen Pkwy and McKinney

RELATED: Free Press Summer Fest parking and transportation
Live traffic map
