Major weekend road closures

METRO Rail service disruption

Free Press Summer Fest, closures heading into downtown

Houston traffic is always rough, but this weekend you'll be looking at even longer delays.I-45 Gulf Freeway Southbound: Fuqua to Dixie Farm Rd, all weekendUS-290 Eastbound ramp to 610 Loop, all weekendUS-59 in Fort Bend County, BOTH ways, from FM-762 to SH-99, all weekendalong the Red, Green, Purple Line from 10 p.m. Friday until start of service Monday. Buses will be provided.Allen Parkway shut down at Taft (both ways) - 7 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. MondayAlso, I-45 exit ramps to Allen Pkwy and McKinney