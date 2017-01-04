TRAFFIC

290 eastbound at Mangum reopens after crash

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A two-vehicle crash has cleared on the eastbound mainlanes of the Northwest Fwy at Mangum Road.

We do not yet know how the accident occurred, or whether there are any injuries.

