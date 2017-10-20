TRAFFIC

26-vehicle accident shuts down I-10 in Chambers County, officials say

26 vehicles involved in accident on I-10 in Chambers Co. (Kalan Martinez )

ANAHUAC, Texas (KTRK) --
A major accident involving 26 vehicles has shut down all westbound lanes on I-10 at FM-1724 in Chambers County.

According to the Chambers County Sheriff's Office, six tractor-trailers and 20 vehicles were involved in the accident around 4 p.m.

Multiple people have been taken to nearby hospitals with injuries.


No other details have been released.

