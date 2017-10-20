ANAHUAC, Texas (KTRK) --A major accident involving 26 vehicles has shut down all westbound lanes on I-10 at FM-1724 in Chambers County.
According to the Chambers County Sheriff's Office, six tractor-trailers and 20 vehicles were involved in the accident around 4 p.m.
Multiple people have been taken to nearby hospitals with injuries.
A multi-vehicle wreck blocks all westbound lanes of I-10 at FM-1724 in Chambers County. #ABC13— Rebecca Spera (@RebeccaABC13) October 20, 2017
No other details have been released.
