A multi-vehicle wreck blocks all westbound lanes of I-10 at FM-1724 in Chambers County. #ABC13 — Rebecca Spera (@RebeccaABC13) October 20, 2017

A major accident involving 26 vehicles has shut down all westbound lanes on I-10 at FM-1724 in Chambers County.According to the Chambers County Sheriff's Office, six tractor-trailers and 20 vehicles were involved in the accident around 4 p.m.Multiple people have been taken to nearby hospitals with injuries.No other details have been released.