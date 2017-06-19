A two-vehicle crash has shut down all southbound lanes of Highway 288 at County Road 64, just south of Highway 6.The accident happened just before 3 a.m., involving an 18-wheeler and a motorcycle.It's unknown what caused the crash, but deputies are investigating.Meanwhile, all traffic in the area is being diverted off Highway 288 at County Road 56.Stay with Eyewitness News as this story develops.Traffic Reporter Katherine Whaley will have updates on the closure all morning.