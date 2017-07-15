2 suspects in custody after high-speed chase down 288

Two suspects are in custody after a high-speed chase down Highway 288.The chase began as a traffic stop just after 9 p.m. on S. Shepherd Drive. The suspects then merged onto the Southwest Freeway and onto 288 out of the city.At 288 and County Road 101, the suspects bailed from the vehicle and fled on foot.Shortly thereafter, they were both taken into custody with the help of police dogs.It's not clear why the suspects were fleeing from police.