TRAFFIC

2 overturned 18-wheelers may cause headaches during morning rush hour

EMBED </>More Videos

An overturned 18-wheeler is affecting traffic on the Eastex Freeway.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two overturned 18-wheelers in two separate locations may cause a headache for Houston drivers Tuesday morning.

The first problem is on the Eastex Freeway northbound at the 610 North Loop. The exit ramp to 610 is closed.


This is a hazmat situation as there's some kind of debris on the exit ramp. Drivers should expect delays.

The second incident is on the 610 East Loop northbound at Clinton Drive. This is affecting three frontage road lanes.

Fertilizer spilled from the 18-wheeler onto the road, also creating a hazmat problem.

EMBED More News Videos

An 18-wheeler overturned on the East Loop at Clinton Drive, spilling fertilizer onto the road.


No word yet on what caused either wreck or if anyone was injured.

EMBED More News Videos

Two overturned 18-wheelers in Houston could cause delays on your commute

Live traffic map
Follow Courtney on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficroad closuresemi crashHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Plan to put Houston freeways underground raises flooding concern
What should you do if you get a TxDOT bill?
Your summer trip to Galveston could be affected by roadwork
Drivers use rock-paper-scissors game to settle traffic request
More Traffic
Top Stories
Man shot to death inside parking garage in west Houston
Evicted woman allegedly left her 2 children in hot apartment
Plan to put Houston freeways underground raises flooding concern
Smart assistants like Alexa under fire over privacy concerns
New art popping up around Baytown
Grandmother claims baby dropped off at Houston Fire station
Rules to 'give up' a baby at a fire station in Texas
Free AMC movie ticket with Coca-Cola purchase
Show More
'Dancing with the Stars' All-Athletes season kicks off
Injured HPD officers say city is denying needed medical benefits
Family stranded before Puerto Rico relief mission finds help in Houston
*NSYNC receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Digital Deal of the Day
More News