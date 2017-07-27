18-wheeler leaks fuel onto I-10 shutting down EB lanes

See that oil drum? Hazmat cleanup on I10E, wbound @ Magnolia exit. Closed here! MAJOR backup this AM. #abc13 @KatherineABC13 pic.twitter.com/aCo6z2Pfsp — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) July 27, 2017

Freeway closure: I-10 East inbound at Magnolia, truck accident and fuel spill, live report coming up @abc13houston #kattraffic #ABC13 — Katherine Whaley (@KatherineABC13) July 27, 2017

Hazmat crews are on the scene of a fuel spill that is blocking westbound lanes of the East Freeway this morning.It happened on I-10 west near Magnolia just after 2:00 a.m.Traffic is being diverted to the feeder road while crews work to contain the spill.Crews were seen spreading powder to soak up the diesel just after 3:00.Stay with Eyewitness News all morning to get traffic updates and information on when the freeway is able to reopen.