FUEL SPILL

18-wheeler leaks fuel onto I-10 shutting down EB lanes

Hazmat crews clear diesel spill on I-10 eastbound.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Hazmat crews are on the scene of a fuel spill that is blocking westbound lanes of the East Freeway this morning.

It happened on I-10 west near Magnolia just after 2:00 a.m.


Traffic is being diverted to the feeder road while crews work to contain the spill.

Crews were seen spreading powder to soak up the diesel just after 3:00.

Stay with Eyewitness News all morning to get traffic updates and information on when the freeway is able to reopen.

