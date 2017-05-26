IMPACT COMMUNITY NEWSPAPER

10 lane closures on Memorial Day weekend

Allow some extra travel time this Memorial Day weekend as these lane closures across the Greater Houston area may affect your commute. (KTRK)

  1. Two outside lanes will be closed on the Spur 527 southbound frontage road from W. Alabama Street to Richmond Avenue until June 26.

  2. All lanes on FM 1640 westbound will be closed from Frost to Louise streets in Rosenberg until Jan. 30.


  3. One inside lane on Loop 610 South will be closed eastbound and westbound from Scott to Almeda streets until June 26.


  4. All lanes on Spur 5 northbound at the connector ramp to I-45 will be closed until Oct. 2.


  5. One inside lane on the I-45 northbound frontage road will be closed from Telephone Road to Cullen Street until July 14.


  6. All lanes will be closed on the Loop 610 South eastbound connector ramp to I-45 until Sept. 30.

  7. All lanes on the Loop 610 South eastbound frontage road will be closed from Woodridge Drive to Hwy. 35 at Reveille Street until Sept. 30.


  8. The eastbound exit ramp will be closed on the South Sam Houston Tollway eastbound at Mykawa Road until Aug. 18.


  9. The eastbound entrance ramp will be closed on the South Sam Houston Tollway at Pearland Parkway until July 15.


  10. The eastbound exit ramp on the South Sam Houston Tollway will be closed at Blackhawk Boulevard until July 15.


