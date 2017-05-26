10 lane closures on Memorial Day weekend

HOUSTON --Allow some extra travel time this Memorial Day weekend as these lane closures across the Greater Houston area may affect your commute.
- Two outside lanes will be closed on the Spur 527 southbound frontage road from W. Alabama Street to Richmond Avenue until June 26.
- All lanes on FM 1640 westbound will be closed from Frost to Louise streets in Rosenberg until Jan. 30.
- One inside lane on Loop 610 South will be closed eastbound and westbound from Scott to Almeda streets until June 26.
- All lanes on Spur 5 northbound at the connector ramp to I-45 will be closed until Oct. 2.
- One inside lane on the I-45 northbound frontage road will be closed from Telephone Road to Cullen Street until July 14.
- All lanes will be closed on the Loop 610 South eastbound connector ramp to I-45 until Sept. 30.
- All lanes on the Loop 610 South eastbound frontage road will be closed from Woodridge Drive to Hwy. 35 at Reveille Street until Sept. 30.
- The eastbound exit ramp will be closed on the South Sam Houston Tollway eastbound at Mykawa Road until Aug. 18.
- The eastbound entrance ramp will be closed on the South Sam Houston Tollway at Pearland Parkway until July 15.
- The eastbound exit ramp on the South Sam Houston Tollway will be closed at Blackhawk Boulevard until July 15.
