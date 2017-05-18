TRAFFIC

10-foot-long alligator run over by three drivers in NE Harris County

EMBED </>More Videos

Raw video shows a wrecker driver working to remove the alligator from Lockwood Drive.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An alligator is likely dead after it was run over by three drivers earlier this morning in northeast Harris County.

The wrecker driver who was called to help remove the alligator from the roadway told Eyewitness News the beast is at least 10 feet long.

Deputies reported to the scene on Lockwood, just south of Beltway 8, to make sure no one else hit the animal.

The alligator appears to be dead, but that has not been confirmed.

Reporter Foti Kallergis will bring you new details as they are received from officials.
Related Topics:
traffictraffic accidentalligatoranimal newsanimalsHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Man killed when tire smashes through windshield
Texas Senate OKs state-level regulation of Uber, Lyft
10 weird things that happen on Houston highways
MTA hopes courtesy buttons will inspire riders to give up seats
More Traffic
Top Stories
Chris Cornell, Soundgarden rocker, dead at 52
Suspects spray bullets outside laundromat, hitting 2 men
Convicted robbers tell you how to avoid being a victim
Desserts can help keep families together, study suggests
Officials raid possible drug lab in Ft. Bend County
FBISD teacher removed after desk flipping incident
Tulsa officer found not guilty in fatal shooting
Show More
1 student remains in hospital after blast during experiment
Josue Flores fatally stabbed one year ago
Man killed when tire smashes through windshield
5 serial robbers caught in NW Harris Co., deputies say
SW Houston hospital can't pay employees
More News
Top Video
Suspects spray bullets outside laundromat, hitting 2 men
Chris Cornell, Soundgarden rocker, dead at 52
1 student remains in hospital after blast during experiment
Tulsa officer found not guilty in fatal shooting
More Video