TRAFFIC

1 killed in 2-vehicle wreck on Hwy 225 in La Porte

EMBED </>More Videos

1 killed in 2-vehicle crash on Hwy 225 in La Porte

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) --
A sport-utility vehicle slammed into a pickup truck before flipping over a highway barricade in La Porte early Thursday, killing one person.

According to police, the crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. on Highway 225 near Miller Cutoff Road. An SUV was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed when it hit a pickup on the highway.

The impact of the crash caused the SUV to flip over a center barrier, police said.

A male driver in the SUV died as a result of the crash. At least three other people, including a passenger in the SUV and two occupants of the pickup, were injured.

The driver of the pickup was sent to the hospital. The conditions of the other two people were not immediately known to police.

The crash caused Highway 225 to close for part of the morning. It has since reopened to motorists.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
trafficcrashtraffic fatalitiesLa Porte
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Westheimer reopened after crash involving Houston PD
Major lane switch planned for Westheimer
Check out METRO's new regional transportation plan
New University of Texas license plates released
More Traffic
Top Stories
Police seek man after fatal shooting in League City
Westheimer reopened after crash involving Houston PD
Officials set to enforce Trump's travel ban beginning today
Can you believe the iPhone is turning 10 years old?
Top Catholic official charged in sex assault case
Search for answers after family vanished in Mexico
Perjury charge dropped against officer in Bland case
Show More
Houston's new recycling proposal raises questions
Drug bust involves possible fentanyl-derived heroin
Man claims USPS driver stole package meant for his mom
Spring robbery suspect may be linked to multiple crimes
Mexico takes on Ghana in Futbol Fiesta at NRG
More News
Top Video
Police seek man after fatal shooting in League City
Officials set to enforce Trump's travel ban beginning today
Top Catholic official charged in sex assault case
Can you believe the iPhone is turning 10 years old?
More Video