1 killed in 2-vehicle wreck on Hwy 225 in La Porte

A sport-utility vehicle slammed into a pickup truck before flipping over a highway barricade in La Porte early Thursday, killing one person.According to police, the crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. on Highway 225 near Miller Cutoff Road. An SUV was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed when it hit a pickup on the highway.The impact of the crash caused the SUV to flip over a center barrier, police said.A male driver in the SUV died as a result of the crash. At least three other people, including a passenger in the SUV and two occupants of the pickup, were injured.The driver of the pickup was sent to the hospital. The conditions of the other two people were not immediately known to police.The crash caused Highway 225 to close for part of the morning. It has since reopened to motorists.