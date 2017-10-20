EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2553385" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> One person is dead after a car fire on Beltway 8.

One person is dead after a multi-vehicle fire on North Beltway 8 at north toll plaza, according to fire officials.A second victim has been taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.While extinguished, the wreckage from the fire remains and is still blocking several eastbound lanes of traffic. There is a large contingent of first responders on the scene. In the meantime, tolls have been waived until the scene clears.Authorities believe a high-speed driver may have caused an accident with three other vehicles, but the investigation is still active.