TRAFFIC

1 dead in multi-car fire on North BW8 at toll plaza

One person is dead after a multi-car fire on North BW8 at toll plaza. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One person is dead after a multi-vehicle fire on North Beltway 8 at north toll plaza, according to fire officials.

A second victim has been taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

While extinguished, the wreckage from the fire remains and is still blocking several eastbound lanes of traffic. There is a large contingent of first responders on the scene. In the meantime, tolls have been waived until the scene clears.

One person is dead after a car fire on Beltway 8.


Authorities believe a high-speed driver may have caused an accident with three other vehicles, but the investigation is still active.

