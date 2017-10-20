HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --One person is dead after a multi-vehicle fire on North Beltway 8 at north toll plaza, according to fire officials.
A second victim has been taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
While extinguished, the wreckage from the fire remains and is still blocking several eastbound lanes of traffic. There is a large contingent of first responders on the scene. In the meantime, tolls have been waived until the scene clears.
Authorities believe a high-speed driver may have caused an accident with three other vehicles, but the investigation is still active.
