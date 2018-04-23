Tractors worth $50,000 stolen from Scottie Pippen's farm

EMBED </>More Videos

Scottie Pippen's farm robbed (KTRK)

HAMBURG, Arkansas --
Authorities in rural Arkansas are investigating the theft of more than $50,000 worth of equipment from a farm owned by former NBA star Scottie Pippen.

Investigator Mark Griever of the Ashley County Sheriff's Office says two tractors were stolen from the farm in Hamburg, about 110 miles (180 kilometers) southeast of Little Rock. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette , Pippen's family is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Griever says Pippen owns the livestock farm with his brother.

Pippen, who now lives in Florida, is a native of Hamburg. Pippen won six NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls alongside Michael Jordan in the 1990s.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Chicago BullstheftArkansas
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
George H.W. Bush hospitalized with blood infection
9 dead, 16 injured after pedestrians struck by van in Toronto
Judge indicted in alleged break-in of county clerk's office
New medical research center to bring 30,000 new jobs
Rockets' return to peak form needed in Game 4 vs. Wolves
Suspect in deadly Waffle House shooting captured
Sister heard woman's murder over cell phone
Katy parents worried Hurricane Harvey overshadowed son's murder
Show More
Woman charged after allegedly snapping kitten's neck
Sign language teacher's boyfriend proposes during 'Frozen' duet
Kate Middleton gives birth to royal baby No. 3
Dry drowning warning helps save 4-year-old's life
Police use Taser to remove passenger from flight
More News