BUILDING FIRE

Tortilla chips at Austin spontaneously combust twice in 3 days

EMBED </>More Videos

Tortilla chips at Austin factory erupt in flames twice in 3 days (KTRK)

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
The Austin Fire Department says firefighters were called to a chip factory two times after the spontaneous combustion of tortilla chips.


Officials say the incident happened on July 12 when the factory was allegedly trying to explore a new way to handle the waste from the chips. The method didn't work out so well.

Authorities say the fire was confined to the exterior of the building and to multiple pallets of food waste, but large cardboard boxes continued to ignite while they were on scene.

In addition, additional boxes of the same food waste spontaneously combusted three days later.

Crews were able to drown all of the other crates that didn't burn to further eliminate any more risks.

Authorities say there were no damages in either case since the fires were on the outside of the building and involved only food waste.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
building firechipsfirefightersfireAustin
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUILDING FIRE
Mom tosses kids out of burning building to save their lives
Fire breaks out in cosmetology classroom at high school
Turtle found in building burned during deadly San Marcos fire
Mikki's Café temporarily closed due to a kitchen fire
More building fire
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News