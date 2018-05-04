Toddlers fall out of moving van when dad was driving drunk, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

A Wisconsin father faces charges after his two babies fall out of van he was driving. One boy is still hospitalized. His brother is being cared for by family. (KTRK)

SHEBOYGAN, Wisconsin --
A father is facing several charges after his two little boys fell out of his vehicle.

It happened Tuesday night, near Sheboygan, Wisconsin.
WITI-TV reports the father was driving a cargo van when the backdoor opened up and two toddlers fell out. The father kept on driving.

Two women in a vehicle behind him witnessed what happened and helped save the kids.

"When it happened, I was like, 'Oh my God'! If I would not have stopped within five seconds, I would have hit them because it was that close to us," says Alex Heckert, one of the women who was driving behind the van.

The father ended up driving all the way home. When police arrived, he was arrested for child neglect and operating a motor vehicle while impaired. He has four other impaired driving convictions.

The father says he did not know his sons fell out of the van. Police say one of the boys is still hospitalized with a skull fracture. The other child is being cared for by a relative while the investigation continues.
