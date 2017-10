The body of a young boy has washed ashore in Galveston.Galveston police investigators say somebody walking down the beach found the body around 5:35 p.m. Friday near 7th and Seawall.Investigators say the body is that of a male between three and five years old.Investigators in Galveston say the boy found does not resemble any children who have been reported missing in the immediate area.No other details have been released.