CHEMICAL SPILL

Mercury dangers: Tips to protect yourself during a mercury spill

EMBED </>More Videos

The do's and dont's of a mercury spill (KTRK)

While mercury can be found in many products around your home, it can be hazardous to your health.

The World Health Organization says exposure to mercury, even in small amounts, can cause serious health problems involving the nervous, digestive and immune systems.

The naturally occurring element found in air, water and soil can also be a major threat to pregnant women, developing babies in utero, and younger children.

Factors that determine whether health effects may occur include:
  • The type of mercury you were exposed to
  • The size of the dose
  • The age or developmental stage of the person exposed
  • The duration of the exposure
  • The route of exposure (inhalation, ingestion, or dermal contact)


In the video above, you can find several tips for protecting you and your family from exposure while cleaning up a mercury spill.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
safetyhealthchemical spillu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CHEMICAL SPILL
Hazmat to clean up mercury spill at Midtown lofts
Hazmat crews on scene of acid spill in South Houston
Household chemicals you should never mix
Spill at refinery in Texas City causes nasty odors
More chemical spill
Top Stories
Texas A&M cancels planned white nationalist rally
Officials charge mom of abandoned newborn
Dashcam released in controversial strip search
Hazmat to clean up mercury spill at Midtown lofts
Swift justice: Jury takes Taylor's side in groping suit
Football star dies chasing dream to become police officer
Houston to Dallas bullet train project takes step forward
What we know about suspect in Charlottesville attack
Show More
A timeline of events in Charlottesville, Virginia
Police: Girl, 13, killed as car plows into French pizzeria
'Racism is evil' - Trump condemns white supremacists
Petition created to ban Bun B from Houston sports
Mother of woman hurt in Charlottesville speaks
More News
Top Video
Police: Girl, 13, killed as car plows into French pizzeria
How much do you know about Bun B?
Beautiful: Rare all-white moose takes a swim
Houston to Dallas bullet train project takes step forward
More Video