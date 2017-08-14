The World Health Organization says exposure to mercury, even in small amounts, can cause serious health problems involving the nervous, digestive and immune systems.
The naturally occurring element found in air, water and soil can also be a major threat to pregnant women, developing babies in utero, and younger children.
Factors that determine whether health effects may occur include:
- The type of mercury you were exposed to
- The size of the dose
- The age or developmental stage of the person exposed
- The duration of the exposure
- The route of exposure (inhalation, ingestion, or dermal contact)
In the video above, you can find several tips for protecting you and your family from exposure while cleaning up a mercury spill.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff