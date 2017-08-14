The type of mercury you were exposed to

The size of the dose

The age or developmental stage of the person exposed

The duration of the exposure

The route of exposure (inhalation, ingestion, or dermal contact)

While mercury can be found in many products around your home, it can be hazardous to your health.The World Health Organization says exposure to mercury, even in small amounts, can cause serious health problems involving the nervous, digestive and immune systems.The naturally occurring element found in air, water and soil can also be a major threat to pregnant women, developing babies in utero, and younger children.In the video above, you can find several tips for protecting you and your family from exposure while cleaning up a mercury spill.