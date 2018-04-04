A tip to deputy constables ended with the arrest of a man and a woman who were allegedly trying to sell methamphetamine in Montgomery County.Christopher Mahaffey and Melissa Hardin are facing charges after the Precinct 4 Constables' Office executed a search warrant at their home.Authorities said narcotics were allegedly seized and both were arrested at the scene.The constables' office said if you have tips on possible drug activity, you can report it on their website at