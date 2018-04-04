EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3235538" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash

A Brazoria County teen is walking again after shielding his friend's children in a horrific crash.Timmy Ennis' father posted a video on Facebook showing him walking through the Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Medical Center.He recently had dozens of staples removed from his head and now wears a helmet for protection.Last month, Ennis saw a pickup truck about to hit his friend's car on Highway 288 in Lake Jackson and moved in the way to protect the toddler and 3-month-old in the backseat with him.Ennis took the brunt of the crash, suffering brain swelling and broken bones. The children were not seriously hurt.