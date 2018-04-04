Brazoria County teen walks again after shielding friend's children in horrific crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Brazoria County teen is walking again after shielding his friend's children in a horrific crash.

Timmy Ennis' father posted a video on Facebook showing him walking through the Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Medical Center.

He recently had dozens of staples removed from his head and now wears a helmet for protection.

Last month, Ennis saw a pickup truck about to hit his friend's car on Highway 288 in Lake Jackson and moved in the way to protect the toddler and 3-month-old in the backseat with him.

Ennis took the brunt of the crash, suffering brain swelling and broken bones. The children were not seriously hurt.

SEE ALSO: Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from horrific crash on Hwy 288


