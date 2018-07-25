TIMELINE: The AJ Armstrong murder case

July 29, 2016 - Antonio and Dawn Armstrong were found shot dead inside their Bellaire-area home. Hours later, their son, A.J., was charged with their murders.

November 2016 - A judge refuses to release A.J. Armstrong out on bond.

January 2017 - Relatives of A.J. Armstrong continue to support the teen and reiterate their belief that he is innocent.

March 8, 2017 - Judge certifies A.J. Armstrong as an adult in the shooting deaths of his parents.

April 11, 2017 - A judge sets bond for $200,000 in the case.

April 12, 2017 - A.J. Armstrong is released on bond after nearly nine months in jail.

July 25,2018 - A motion is filed by A.J.'s attorneys, claiming the case against him should be thrown out after several violations by the Harris County District Attorney's Office.



According to the motion, the defense claims the district attorney's office failed to turn over audio recordings and 50,000 pages of phone records alleging Antonio was involved in a prostitution ring and received death threats before the murders.



Allegedly, Antonio changed his life insurance policy "as a result of these death threats."



The court paperwork says a woman named Maxine Adams approached Houston police with this information in December 2017, five months after Antonio and Dawn were killed.

