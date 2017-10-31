3:05 p.m. -- A driver in a rented truck jumped onto a bike path along the West Side Highway, a few blocks away from One World Trade Center. He drove for about 10 blocks before colliding with a school bus at Houston Street. A police officer is being credited with stopping the driver, who got out of his vehicle after hitting the school bus.
4:34 p.m. -- New York Sen. Chuck Schumer thanked New York police for their rapid response.
Thanks NYPD for rapidly responding to tragic situation downtown. Worried & saddened to hear about injuries & loss of life.— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 31, 2017
4:46 p.m. -- A source confirmed to ABC News that the incident was being investigated as possible terrorist attack.
4:50 p.m. -- ABC News reported that Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Christopher A. Wray were being briefed.
4:57 p.m. -- First lady Melania Trump tweeted about the incident.
My heart breaks for #NYC today. Thoughts & prayers as we monitor the situation.— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 31, 2017
5:27 p.m. -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a press briefing that there is no evidence of a wider threat.
5:30 p.m. -- Trump tweets, "...looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person."
In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person. Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017
5:35 p.m. -- Vice President Mike Pence offers his prayers for the victims, families and first responders.
Saddened by the tragedy in NYC. Our prayers are w/the victims, their families & first responders. Those responsible must be held accountable— Vice President Pence (@VP) October 31, 2017
My thoughts, condolences and prayers to the victims and families of the New York City terrorist attack. God and your country are with you!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017
Gov. Cuomo, Mayor de Blasio march in annual Halloween parade in the West Village, hours after deadly truck attack https://t.co/Btu10DnwcT pic.twitter.com/ZUcYoIlPDI— ABC News (@ABC) November 1, 2017
**All times listed in Eastern Standard Time