TIMELINE: Children accidentally shooting themselves with guns in their homes

TIMELINE: Houston-area children that accidentally shot themselves

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
In 2018, four Houston-area children have accidentally shot themselves after finding a gun in their home.
  • Jan. 27, 2018 - A 4-year-old boy in Texas City found a small handgun in a bedroom and fatally shot himself.
    4-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself, Deborah Wrigley reports.

  • Jan. 28, 2018 - In northwest Houston, a 6-year-old boy found a 9mm pistol in his apartment and accidentally killed himself.
    6-year-old dies after shooting himself with siblings at home.

  • July 8, 2018 - A 2-year-old boy found a 9mm pistol in his Acres Homes residence and fatally shot himself.
    2-year-old boy died from self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say

  • July 10, 2018 - The 4-year-old stepson of a Harris County Sheriff's Office sergeant accidentally shot himself with a gun in his Hockley home.
    Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office say the toddler injured from a self-inflicted gunshot wound is son of a sergeant.

