Thunderbirds pilot killed when F-16 crashes during training flight in Nevada, Air Force says

EMBED </>More Videos

Thunderbirds pilot killed when F-16 crashes during training flight in Nevada, Air Force says (KTRK)

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KTRK) --
A U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds pilot was killed Wednesday morning when his F-16 Fighting Falcon jet crashed outside Las Vegas during a routine aerial demonstration training flight, the Air Force said.

The pilot, whose identity was withheld pending notification of family, crashed over the Nevada Test and Training Range after departing from Nellis Air Force Base, a news release said.

According to the statement, emergency personnel responded to the scene after the crash happened about 10:30 a.m.



The cause of the accident was under investigation.

The pilot's death prompted the cancelation of the Thunderbirds' participation in this weekend's March Field Air & Space Expo in Riverside County.

"It is unknown how this accident will impact the remainder of the 2018 Thunderbirds season," the Air Force statement said.

It was the third aviation incident involving the U.S. military in the past 48 hours.

A pilot ejected safely as a Marine Corps Harrier jet crashed shortly after takeoff Tuesday at Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti.

That same day, a Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter crashed near El Centro in Imperial County. All four crew members were presumed dead. They have not been publicly identified.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
plane crashu.s. & worldlas vegasNevada
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 killed after car flips and catches fire in NW Harris County
Alleged Facebook Live shooter in court Thursday for new charge
NFL star donates to GoFundMe of man shot on Facebook Live
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' arrested, police say
Man finds stolen car crashed at end of wild police chase
Houston Zoo planning to make biggest announcement ever
ASTROS ALERT: Win a limited edition World Champions fan ring
Armed man allegedly opens fire on truck during rush hour
Show More
Trump signs order sending National Guard to Mexican border
Pleasant weather today, strong cold front this weekend
Digital Deal of the Day
Tip leads deputy constables to alleged meth dealers
Tattoo enthusiast allegedly caught with $26,000 worth of narcotics
More News