Threat made to "grease" school in Texas City ISD, security increased as a precaution

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
There will be extra security at Texas City High School after a threat was made to the campus, Texas City ISD officials said.

According to the district, a threat was made to "grease" TCHS at 1 p.m. on Friday.

After an investigation, authorities were able to determine the threat was made by someone that was not a student.

"This afternoon, a threat was made to TCHS for tomorrow. It was fully investigated and the person who made the threat has been identified. We take all threats seriously. The Galveston County Sheriff's Department is handling the situation. For extra precautions, we will have additional security in place tomorrow," Texas City ISD said.


