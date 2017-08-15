Ship Channel Bridge reopens following cement truck fire

A cement truck caught fire near the Ship Channel Bridge causing some major traffic problems Tuesday morning.

Investigators say the cab of the cement truck caught fire just as the truck was getting to the top of the bridge around 2:30 a.m.

This happened in the southbound lanes on the 610 East Loop, and right now all but one lane is blocked.

HPD officers say the driver was able to get out quickly and was not hurt.

The cause of the fire is not known, but officials say there was some sort of mechanical failure.

Hazmat was called to the scene because diesel fuel leaked from the truck.

The truck was removed from the bridge around 5:40 a.m. and the closed lanes of the bridge reopened at 6:30 a.m.



