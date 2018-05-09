There are almost enough jobs for everyone, Labor Department says

JUSTIN DOOM
At the end of March, there were almost as many job openings as unemployed people in the U.S., according to the Labor Department.

Data released on Tuesday showed about 6.55 million jobs that need to be filled, and seasonally adjusted data from last week revealed there were about 6.585 total unemployed.

The U.S. government defines "unemployed" as "people who are jobless, actively seeking work, and available to take a job," according to the Labor Department's website.

A year earlier, there were approximately 5.607 million jobs available at the end of March.

The unemployment rate in April declined to 3.9 percent, the lowest since 2000, after resting near 4.1 percent for six consecutive months. It was about 4.4 percent in April 2017.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Rockets ride CP3's career night into West finals
RUN AS ONE: Houston Rockets' Game 5 in 60 seconds
2 men wounded in drive-by shooting outside convenience store
WILD DASHCAM VIDEOS: From chases to near-hits
Fort Bend ISD teacher jumps on car hood to stop carpool line 'cutter'
Flames seen for miles after explosion in Texas City
Harvey victims say state aid program leaves homes in disrepair
DNA evidence leads police to cold case murder suspect
Show More
Body found after firefighters contain house fire in SW Houston
Crocodile bites off woman's arm days before her wedding
Mother's Day flowers with real staying power
Digital Deal of the Day
T-Mobile service restored in Houston after massive outage
More News