  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
    Full Story

Texas girl missing since 2016 found safe in New Mexico

EMBED </>More Videos

A missing Lubbock girl was found safe in New Mexico Tuesday night.

A 9-year-old girl from Lubbock who had been missing for nearly two years was found safe in New Mexico, police say.

Mariah Martinez disappeared on Oct. 21, 2016.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children reported that Martinez was recovered Tuesday night after a story aired about her on A&E's series "Live PD."

A viewer sent in a tip and worked with the Lubbock Police Department and New Mexico State Police to find her.

Lubbock PD released a statement saying in part that they were thankful, "the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children continued to place this case at the top of their priority list, ensuring that Mariah return home safely."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
missing childrentexas newsmissing girlLubbockNew Mexico
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 HPD officers among those charged in gambling sting
Storms could bring severe weather, flash flooding
HPD: Suspect shot and killed breaking into truck in NE Houston
Corey Feldman says he was stabbed while sitting in his car
Here's how to use the new Facebook privacy settings
Prisoner escapes ICE agents at JFK Airport
Teacher accused of sex with 13-year-old student in classroom
All in the details: Blue tiles add curb appeal to Westheimer
Show More
1 shot when 3 suspects storm into southeast Houston home
No more right to bear arms? Call for repeal of 2nd Amendment
Drink of champions: Brewery debuts glitter beer for Astros
Louisiana considers lowering drinking age to 19
HFD ready with high water vehicles ahead of heavy rains
More News
Top Video
Save double on groceries when you shop on Wednesdays
Jail shooter's defense: Too high on meth to be blamed
Prisoner escapes ICE agents at JFK Airport
Woman found alive after being stranded in snow for 10 days
More Video