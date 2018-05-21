Texans pause to remember Santa Fe victims

It took place at 10 a.m.
At Santa Fe High School, community members gathered around 10 crosses, with each one bearing the name of the eight students and two teachers who died on Friday.
A man from Chicago who travels to mass murder sites to pay tribute to the victims placed the crosses there. Students also signed the crosses in honor of those who lost their lives.
Following the moment of silence at the high school, people could be seen embracing each other. There were also therapy dogs on the campus.
On Sunday, Governor Abbott released a statement, calling on all Texans to participate in the moment of silence. His message said, in part:
"In the midst of such tragedy, we pray for the victims and those mourning in Santa Fe, while we work to ensure swift and meaningful action to protect our students in schools across our state. I ask all Texans to join in holding a moment of silence tomorrow morning to remember the victims, their families, and first responders of the attack that took place at Santa Fe High School."
Along with Santa Fe High School, Kerr High School in Alief ISD, Northside High School in HISD, and Clear Lake Regional Medical Center, who treated eight of the victims of Friday's shooting, were among those who paid tribute to the victims.
Santa Fe High School is closed Monday and Tuesday. Classes are expected to resume Wednesday.
Santa Fe ISD leaders plan to hold a press conference Monday at 4 p.m. to discuss the district's next steps.
The victims and survivors are also being honored nationwide.
President Trump has ordered that all U.S. flags fly at half-staff out of respect for those affected by the shooting through sunset on May 22.