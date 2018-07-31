Officers responding to a home near the 99 and Tomball Tollway regarding a shooting involving a 14yo and 15yo. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/cCMT774jh6 — Charly Edsitty (@CharlyABC13) July 31, 2018

Deputies say two teens were playing with a gun Tuesday morning when it went off, hitting one of the kids in the neck.Precinct 4 deputies responded to the 19400 block of Ambrosia Falls Drive in the Three Lakes East subdivision at 11:23 a.m.According to officials, a 14-year old child was wounded while playing with a gun that deputies believe was taken during a car burglary early Tuesday.The teen was transported to the hospital in critical condition.A 15-year-old believed to have held the gun when it went off was taken into custody.