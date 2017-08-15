Teens accused of stealing donation jar from restaurant

Two teens have been arrested in connection with the theft of a donation jar from the Rancho Mexican Restaurant on August 1.Friendswood police say the teens dined at the restaurant and stole the donation jar before they left in a green Toyota 4-Runner.Police say surveillance video from the restaurant shows Elliott Thomas Sharpless, 19, of Pearland and Matthew Bryson Jones, 18, of Friendswood, standing near the cash register. Sharpless paid for his meal using a credit card and signed his name on the bottom. They left the restaurant and got into a vehicle driven by Sharpless.Before leaving the parking lot, police say Sharpless stopped the vehicle in front of the restaurant. Jones exited the vehicle, re-entered the restaurant, reportedly grabbed the donation jar and ran out.The investigating officer knew the teens through prior law enforcement interactions and knew the vehicle that Sharpless drove. The Galveston County District Attorney's Office accepted theft charges on both men and warrants were issued.On Monday afternoon, Jones was found at the Polly Ranch Park located in the 2400 block of Airline Drive. He was taken into custody and transported to the jail.Jones told reportedly police that he and Sharpless used the cash from the donation jar to buy weed. Later that evening, Sharpless was arrested.Both teens are currently in the Galveston County Jail on a $1,000 bond.