Babysitting teens accused of abusing 1-year-old and taunting her with a Taser

CONWAY, Arkansas --
An Arkansas mother is distraught after the teens that were supposed to watch her daughter instead slapped and tormented her. They recorded the abuse and shared it on social media.

Elyssia Watkins is still trying to comprehend what happened to her 1-year-old daughter.

"I couldn't even stay at work today," Watkins told KARK-TV. "Just keep thinking about it."

Conway police arrested three babysitting teens after the Snapchat video surfaced Monday. The video showed one of the teens pretending to poke the toddler with a taser.

The child can be seen screaming with her arms stretched out looking for help.

In another video, a teen can be seen doing the toddler's hair then slapping the child in the back of the head.

Both videos are followed by laughter and covered with laughing emojis.

"Why do they think it's a laughing matter?" Watkins said.

She learned about the abuse after a friend showed her the video.

"They do need to go to jail," Watkins added.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child neglectchild endangermentsnapchatsocial mediau.s. & world
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Discovered body is not Mollie Tibbetts, authorities say
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
Show More
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
More News