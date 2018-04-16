Teen shot while riding in car on North Freeway

Police are looking for clues after a 14-year-old girl was shot while riding in the front seat of a car.On Saturday at about 5 p.m., the girl was in the passenger seat of a black Cadillac Fleetwood traveling southbound in the 1900 block of the North Freeway (I-45 North).Police say the girl was shot in the right leg. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.The girl's mother told ABC13 that teen was in the car with a couple of relatives at the time. They said someone in a white car started shooting at them.At this time, there's no known motive or suspect.Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.