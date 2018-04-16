Teen shot while riding in car on North Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Police are looking for clues after a 14-year-old girl was shot while riding in the front seat of a car.
On Saturday at about 5 p.m., the girl was in the passenger seat of a black Cadillac Fleetwood traveling southbound in the 1900 block of the North Freeway (I-45 North).
Police say the girl was shot in the right leg. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The girl's mother told ABC13 that teen was in the car with a couple of relatives at the time. They said someone in a white car started shooting at them.
At this time, there's no known motive or suspect.
Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.