Teen shot at bus dropoff in Missouri City

Police say a teen was shot in the abdomen after students got off a bus in Missouri City.Houston police received a call of an assault in the area of Quail Park and Quail Glen drives at 4:44 p.m.Police were told several kids were fighting when they got off the bus.Houston police later confirmed a teen was shot and transported to a hospital. The victim was reported to be a 18-year-old Willowridge High School student.A parent told Eyewitness News at the scene that her son ran toward her when the shots rang. The parent added a man got out of a car after the students got off and shot the victim.Police have not yet said if any arrests were made.