BURN INJURIES

15-year-old severely burned in hot water viral challenge

EMBED </>More Videos

15-year-old severely burned in hot water viral challenge (KTRK)

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana --
The Hot Water Challenge left an Indianapolis teen with skin peeling off his body, WXIN-TV reports.

Kyland Clark, 15, is still wearing the scars of a dangerous internet challenge gone wrong.

Kyland says last week he and his friend were looking up the hot water challenge on YouTube.

When he fell asleep, he says his friend heated up some water and poured it on him. It was supposed to be a joke.

"When I came to my senses, the water got hot and I just got up and ripped my shirt off," Kyland said.

Kyland ran to a bathroom to try and escape the pain.

When the damage was done, Kyland suffered second-degree burns on his back, chest and face, putting him in the hospital for a week.

Doctors say they're starting to see more of these so-called internet challenges land people in the emergency room.

"It's suggesting to people that they can try it and they won't be hurt, but they will be. I can guarantee it," Dr. Ed Bartkus, the EMS director at Methodist Hospital in Indiana. "If your friends are telling you to do this, they are not good friends."

Kyland's doctors say he should heal and his pigment should be back to normal in a few months.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
youtubeviralprankburn injuriesu.s. & worldIndiana
BURN INJURIES
Father says baby got second degree burns at splash park
Teen injured after plastic bottle explodes in her hands
Exploding lava bomb burns Houston woman on Hawaiian tour
Woman claims Skechers shoes burned son's feet
More burn injuries
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News